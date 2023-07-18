© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Brevard County, FL Adopts a Resolution to Make COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Illegal
MELBOURNE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Brevard County Republican Executive Committee (BREC) has voted on a controversial proposal.
Group leaders have written the first draft of a letter they want to send to Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials, calling on them to make the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines illegal in Florida.
The Republicans on Space Coast are a powerful voice in the state. Brevard County is the 10th largest county by population in Florida; it is home to the Kennedy Space Center, a popular tourist destination Cocoa Beach. It's the neighboring county to the north of The Treasure Coast.
https://rumble.com/v30gatm-the-brevard-county-fl-adopts-a-resolution-to-make-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-il.html