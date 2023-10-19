The Hope for the MIRACLES Happening in the Gaza Strip - A Father Embraces his Baby that was Found Alive & Well - Underneath the Rubble of their Home Flattened by Israeli Warplanes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The hope for the miracles happening in the Gaza strip:
- Palestinian father embraces his little baby who was pulled out alive and well from underneath the rubble of their house flattened by Israeli warplanes.
Adding from today:
The United States does not consider it appropriate to have an international investigation into the attack on a hospital in Gaza - US State Department.