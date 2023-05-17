⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



17 May 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a long-range sea-based high-precision weapons attack on a large ammunition depot at a ship-repair facility in Nikolayev.

The goals of the strike have been reached. The assigned target has been neutralised.

In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU manpower & hardware close to Novosyolovskoye (LPR) Olshana, Petropavlovka & Masyutovka (Kharkov region).

The actions of 6 UKR sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been suppressed close to Timkovka (Kharkov region), Rozovka, Stelmakhovka & Novosyolovskoye (LPR).

The enemy losses were up to 115 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 7 motor vehicles, as well as 1 Msta-B howitzer.

In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical & Army aviation, artillery, & heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR) & Grigorovka (DPR).

💥The units of the 252nd Motorised Rifle Regiment have repelled 2 attacks by the AFU assault groups with the support of 2 tanks close to Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy losses were over 30 Ukrainian servicemen and 1 tank.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the enemy losses were over 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 armoured personnel carriers, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continued to conduct combat actions against the enemy in the western part of Artyomovsk. The units of the Yug Group of Forces restrained the enemy on the assault units' flanks.

◽️The most difficult situation was in the areas of Krasnoye and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), where Russian troops have repelled seven AFU attacks.

◽️As a result of the Airborne Troops' offensive actions, a more favourable line of defence has been taken.

◽️The attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Yug Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower and hardware close to Konstantinovka and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

✈️The aviation has made 7 sorties close to Artyomovsk. The Group's artillery has performed 64 firing missions.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the enemy losses were up to 360 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 4 armoured personnel carriers, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 British-manufactured L-119 howitzer, and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

💥1 munition depot of the AFU 110th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Stupochki (DPR).

Part II I

In S Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation, as well as artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units near Pavlovka, Shevchenko, Chervonoye, Velikaya Novosyolka (DPR), Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses were up to 150 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured vehicles, 6 motor vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 40 servicemen, 2 armoured vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, & 1 Msta-B howitzer.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 83 AFU artillery units, manpower, and hardware in 112 areas during the day.

1 AFU command post of Thunder tactical group has been hit close to Kherson.

1 command post of the AFU 44th Artillery Brigade has been hit close to Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye reg).

1 observation post of the AFU special forces has been hit near Velikiy Island (Kherson region).

Air defence facilities have intercepted 9 HIMARS rocket-propelled projectiles.

Air defence facilities have shot down 19 unmanned aerial vehicles close to Chubaryovka, Inzhenernoye, Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg), Velikiy Vyselok, Nezhdanovka (Kharkov reg), Donetsk, Verhnetoretskoye, Staromlynovka (DPR), Chervonopopovka, Novodruzhesk, Kolomiychiha (LPR), as well as Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson reg).

In total, 427 airplanes, 233 helicopters, 4,197 unmanned aerial vehicles, 422 air defence missile systems, 9,206 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,100 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,837 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,267 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.