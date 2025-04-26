Why Did God Create Me — And Am I Fulfilling My Purpose?

🙏 Welcome to another powerful devotion from "Words From The Word" with Pastor Roderick Webster!



In today’s message, Pastor Webster continues the series "The One Who Forgives and Forgets" by diving deep into an important truth: God created you — but why?

Discover how you were made for God's glory, and how your life can reflect the purpose He intended for you.



📖 Key Scriptures:



Isaiah 43:7 — "Even every one that is called by my name: for I have created him for my glory, I have formed him; yea, I have made him."

Colossians 1:16 — "All things were created by him, and for him."

Genesis 1:26 — "Let us make man in our image, after our likeness..."



✨ In this devotion, you’ll learn:

Why God personally formed each of us

How we were created for His glory, not just our own desires

What it truly means to glorify God in your daily life

The powerful reminder that Christ still receives sinful men and women today!



🙌 You were created by Him, for Him. Are you living for His glory?



