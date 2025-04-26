BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Did God Create Me — And Am I Fulfilling My Purpose?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 4 months ago

🙏 Welcome to another powerful devotion from "Words From The Word" with Pastor Roderick Webster!

In today’s message, Pastor Webster continues the series "The One Who Forgives and Forgets" by diving deep into an important truth: God created you — but why?
Discover how you were made for God's glory, and how your life can reflect the purpose He intended for you.

📖 Key Scriptures:

    Isaiah 43:7 — "Even every one that is called by my name: for I have created him for my glory, I have formed him; yea, I have made him."
    Colossians 1:16 — "All things were created by him, and for him."
    Genesis 1:26 — "Let us make man in our image, after our likeness..."

✨ In this devotion, you’ll learn:
    Why God personally formed each of us
    How we were created for His glory, not just our own desires
    What it truly means to glorify God in your daily life
    The powerful reminder that Christ still receives sinful men and women today!

🙌 You were created by Him, for Him. Are you living for His glory?

👍 Like, 💬 comment your thoughts, 📤 share this video with someone searching for purpose, and don’t forget to subscribe so you won't miss the next devotion!

🔔 Hit the notification bell to stay encouraged with every new episode!

Keywords
bible teachingpurpose in lifedaily devotionchristian encouragementfaith journeywords from the wordpastor roderick webstergospel truthwhy did god create mefulfilling gods purposeliving for gods gloryisaiah 43-7colossians 1-16christian purposecreated for gods gloryforgiveness and purposechrist receives sinful man
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Welcome

00:28Christ Receives Sinful Man

01:14The One Who Forgives and Forgets

01:43God Created Us for His Glory

03:13Unique Creations of God

06:57Dominion Over Earth

09:07Living for God's Glory

09:36Conclusion and Next Devotion Preview

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy