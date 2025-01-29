The work of the Holy Spirit | Apostle Summit | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

Prophet Ezekiah Francis gives a powerful message about the Holy Spirit’s role in empowering believers, the importance of a personal relationship with Him, and how this relationship should be grounded in the Word of God. The Holy Spirit is seen not just as a source of power but as a constant companion, guiding and equipping believers for ministry and life.













The work of the Holy Spirit





Apostle Summit





Prophetic Time | 27 January 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries













– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –













Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)





https://youtube.com/live/yraGUdalkts













Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)





https://youtube.com/live/wIOeg1uQzAM













Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)





https://youtube.com/live/Z068eL6e4p4













Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)





https://youtube.com/live/9mzxzV8Kw98













Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)





https://youtube.com/live/F-g-35Ehx1k













– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –













To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us





+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290













(or) Send your prayer requests to the link





https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL













– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –













Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:





https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish













Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:





https://tr.ee/BPMTamil













Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:





https://tr.ee/BPMHindi













Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:





https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu













Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:





https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam













Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:





https://tr.ee/BPMKannada













– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –













Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:





https://ezekiahfrancis.org/













– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –













Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:





https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore













https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore













– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –













Ways to Give





UPI : berachpro@icici













https://tr.ee/SOW





















– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –













#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit