THE CHAOS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL THE LESSONS ARE LEARNED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Channeled lessons from spiritual guides. We are here to learn. But we've taken an alternate time line, getting off the learning path. Now we are at a crossroads and a correction has to take place in our understanding of the truth. How can humanity get off the hamster wheel to move out of the chaos?