Cat Neligan: Mercury Rx in Sagittarius and Capricorn! ALL SIGNS HOROSCOPES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
upcoming mercury retrograde in the signs of sagittarius and capricorn
00:00 - transit overview
19:47 - capricorn
20:17 - aquarius
20:48 - pisces
21:14 - aries
21:50 - taurus
22:27 - gemini
23:12 - cancer
23:45 - leo
24:26 - virgo
25:01 - libra
25:30 - scorpio
26:14 - sagittarius