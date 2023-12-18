Create New Account
Continuous Data Protection Explained
Continuous Data Protection (CDP) is a robust and advanced data backup and recovery method designed to ensure the real-time preservation of critical information. Unlike traditional backup systems that operate on scheduled intervals, CDP continuously captures and replicates changes made to data, providing a near-instantaneous recovery point in case of data loss or system failures.

cdpdata protectionbackup and recovery

