Continuous Data Protection Explained

Continuous Data Protection (CDP) is a robust and advanced data backup and recovery method designed to ensure the real-time preservation of critical information. Unlike traditional backup systems that operate on scheduled intervals, CDP continuously captures and replicates changes made to data, providing a near-instantaneous recovery point in case of data loss or system failures.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.