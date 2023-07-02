© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Kirsch: These Vaccines Cause Inflammation and Blood Clots in Your Brain.
“The COVID vaccines… can pass right through the blood-brain barrier… it shouldn't be any surprise to anyone that people are getting severe neurological issues… face paralyzed, what have you, I mean, all of these are brain-related… these vaccines cause inflammation and blood clots in your brain.”
https://twitter.com/stkirsch
https://twitter.com/ChildrensHD
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/how-the-nyc-govt-targeted-steve-kirsch-chd--other-misinfo-superspreaders/