Not Shot ~ Injection Rejection

In the opinion of many, medical tyranny has been a key element of the depopulation and control agenda of the power cult. The long-standing propaganda claiming the medical industry to be the legalized authority for “health care” has embedded that mythology in the minds of the populace.

Our collective ignorance has allowed concocted pharmaceutical poisons to undermine the health and shorten the lives of millions of unsuspecting victims.

Trauma care and some medical procedures are valid and helpful, but many if not most drugs are toxic. The unnatural poisons and contaminants in these lab-generated potions are developed by brainwashed scientists and administered by brainwashed medical personnel.

