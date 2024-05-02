BIG FOOTBALL STAR AND BIG HARMA REP DIES FROM IMMUNE DISORDER!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He was peddling poison for his master. Looks like he injected some himself.
Sources (thanks mad dog!)
https://www.tallahassee.com/story/sports/college/fsu/2024/05/01/marcus-outzen-dies-hlh-fsu-quarterback/73515033007/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcusoutzen
https://investors.guardanthealth.com/press-releases/press-releases/2020/Guardant-Health-Receives-FDA-Emergency-Use-Authorization-for-its-Guardant-19-Next-Generation-Sequencing-Based-COVID-19-Test/default.aspx
Football comedy with Bob Nelson
https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=dMR2C09hmhA
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report