Tick Tok- Mystery Babylon

Be in the world but not of the world. Spiritual ignorance of how the devil gets everyone to join him against the most High Yah in the last days. The love of money (buying and selling). The devil deceives the whole world.

Revelation 12:9 KJV Bible

“And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.”