© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Special military operation, April 25
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «On the part of Belarus, statements were made about possible provocations by extremists from the banned Russian Volunteer Corps, who plan to carry out sabotage attacks on the territory of the brotherly State»