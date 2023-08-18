BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Come Out from Their Midst and Be Separate
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
9 views • 08/18/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

2 Corinthians 6:14-18 - https://biblehub.com/kjv/2_corinthians/6.htm 

14 Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? 15 And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel? 16 And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people. 17 Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you, 18 And will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty.

Original Video Link Credit: Grace to You - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJ-MEWgnuAU

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac 

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry 

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC 

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com 

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

biblegodthe biblejesuschristianchristianitypersecutionamerican patriots for god and countrystruggles2 corinthiansbible teachingsdifficulties2 corinthians 6grace for youcome out from their midstcome out from their midst and be separateovercoming your problems
