Exposing the Truth: Big Tech, Health Politics 🇺🇸 & Groundbreaking Solutions!

🌿 Naturally Inspired Radio Show 🌿





🚶‍♂️💪 "Ruck Your Way to Health & Uncover Shocking Truths!" 🇺🇸🍽️





Join us for a jam-packed episode of Naturally Inspired Radio where we dive into the best way to stay strong and fit—rucking! Not only does it build muscle, but it’s a cardio powerhouse 🏋️‍♀️❤️.





🏡 Next up, we chat about the peaceful life of living in a small country town and how health is now entangled in politics, with insights from Bill Ackerman's clip of the Trump team vs. Kamala team.





💉 We're exposing how Big Tech now owns health and how America’s biggest threat is poor health, fueled by food producers poisoning us! A shocking study reveals certain monoclonal antibodies may increase Alzheimer’s deaths by 3-4x 😱.





🧠 We’ll break down the plaque theory vs. diabetes of the brain theory for Alzheimer’s and how a no-sugar, exercise, and high-protein diet is proving to fight back.





🚨 Plus, hear from Dr. Paul A. Byrne on the brain-dead false diagnosis and its connection to organ harvesting—mind-blowing stuff!





🎤 Special guest Kristy Hall joins to discuss the growing anxiety epidemic in children and the ground-breaking technology she uses to help. And don’t miss Dr. Taylor Mitchell sharing her experience treating vaccine-injured patients and how she’s helping them recover.





Don’t miss this truth-packed episode! ✨





🎙️ Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live! 🎙️ Join us Mon-Fri, 3-5pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, syndicated nationwide on America’s Freedom Network, and featured globally on Decentralized Media! 🌍

Covering the Latest on Health, Freedom & More:

