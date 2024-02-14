⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (14 FEB 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(14 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and military hardware close to Tabayevka and Petropavlovka (Kharkov region) and repelled three attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 30th mechanised and 25th air assault brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 130 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one D-30 howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one Grad MLRS vehicle.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved their positions along the front line and with support of artillery and aviation repelled two attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Enemy losses amounted to up to 320 military personnel, two tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, 10 armoured fighting vehicles, 22 motor vehicles, one Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces' units have taken more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted fire defeat on AFU manpower and hardware of the 2nd, 3rd, 5th assault, 17th tank, 22nd, 24th, 28th, 42nd, and 93rd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Bogdanovka, Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 360 troops killed and wounded, six tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, one Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, three U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, one UK-made FH70 howitzer, two MSTA-B howitzers, two D-30 guns, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, two UAV command posts, as well as four ammunition depots.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces has improved the tactical position and inflicted fire defeat of manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian Armed Forces close to Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 160 troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured personnel carriers, two Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems, three motor vehicles, three UK-made FH70 howitzers, as well as one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system.▫️ In Kherson direction, the Russian troops hit units of the 28th mechanised, 45th artillery brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 121st Territorial Defence Brigade close to Rabotino, Nesteryanka, Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region), Ilyinka (Dnepropetrovsk region) and Tyaginka (Kherson region).The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were up to 40 military personnel, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one D-20 gun, as well as three Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have neutrlaised one launcher of the S-300 SAM system, one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, and also engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 126 areas during the day.

Russian air defence systems have shot down one Mi-24 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

In addition, seven HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles have been intercepted over the past 24 hours.

▫️ Moreover, 98 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were downed close to Zugres, Aleksandrovka, Andreyevka, Gorlovka, Orlinskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonopopovka, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Tarasovka, Ocheretovatoye (Zaporozhye region), and Obryvka (Kherson region).



📊 In total, 570 airplanes and 266 helicopters, 12,390 unmanned aerial vehicles, 469 air defence missile systems, 15,034 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,220 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,041 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,655 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



