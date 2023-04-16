© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.04.14 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #MIKECRISPI #takedowntheccp
How the CCP distracted the world with its invasion of Taiwan. How to use a war as a bargaining chip.
中共如何用入侵台湾来分散世界的注意力。如何以战争作为谈判的筹码。