Connecting The Dots Around Global Satanic Networks | David Icke

This week on The Dot Connector, David & Jaymie Icke are back as they uncover a series of seemingly unrelated stories, all tied to a singular agenda. From the Netherlands' glimpse into global Satanic networks to Netanyahu's unchecked actions in Israel, they connect the dots. Michael Gove's extremism redefinition, Orwellian free speech bills in Canada and Scotland, and staggering US debt are all pieces of the puzzle.