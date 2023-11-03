BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌱 Discovering Therapeutic Growth 🌿
The Good Question Podcast
The Good Question Podcast
6 views • 11/03/2023

Uncovering A Therapeutic Journey of Self-Healing with Andrew Daniel the director at the Center for Cinesomatic Development.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3OclXtV

🛤️ Therapeutic wasn't just about personal or business development—it was about healing.

📚 Learning strategies and techniques weren't enough.

🔄 Understanding own behaviors and strategies. This was a form of therapy, a mindful self-awareness journey to uncover what's truly happening within. 🚀

❓ Why was confidence elusive?

😨 What fears held me back?

Facing these questions was the path to true growth.

🛤️ Embrace your journey to self-discovery and healing! 🌟

Keywords
healthy lifestyleself discoverytherapeutic growth
