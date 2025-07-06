The debate with ChatGPT about the New Revelation gets into the crucial topic of End Time prophecies and the Second Coming, when the AI platform gives us some important summaries of NR prophecies, in the context of actual events and also, in comparison or convergence with a few other known prophecies (Garabandal prophecies, Maria Valorta poem, Fatima prophecies, Edgar Cayce's prophecies, Ken Peters prophetic dream) and also the Eucharistic miracles ( that we have also discussed on this channel).

The uniquely comprehensive, Christ-centered and all-encompassing New Revelation prophecies are another compelling proof that the NR is coming from God. The role of divine prophecies is to serve as severe warnings meant to avoid the most severe natural and spiritual judgments (that are meant to correct the major trespasses of divine order) through the spiritual awakening of people in full respect of their freedom of will.





Note: ChatGPT admitted that the New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Mayerhofer, given between 1840 and 1877, is the direct and unadulterated word of Jesus Christ, the Truth, The Logos and God Himself.

The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.





Main references for this presentation:

About the Second Coming of the Lord https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/brochure_-_new_revelation_-_about__the_second_coming_of_jesus_christ_-_ed_1.pdf

REVELATIONS CONCERNING THE EVENTS PRECEDING THE SECOND

COMING OF THE LORD, THE SECOND COMING AND THE MILLENIUM

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/nr_study_-_second_coming_related_events.pdf





ChatGPT discussion on NR related topics - up to 11.05.2025:

https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e

(also, in pdf format here: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_up_to_11.05.2025__outline_ready_.pdf)





Revelation of John, NT (Bible)

A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.htm





