Latest global data paints even uglier picture of substantial deterioration and deflation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With Germany and Europe already struggling to escape from the earlier recession, most recent July data on forward-looking sentiment shows the situation worsening substantially over the months still ahead. In the US, PMI numbers indicate the same if not yet to the same degree and intensity. Becoming more globally synchronized and deflationary.
Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis