Identity of the Little Horn Power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There have been many claims as to the identity of the Little Horn or Antichrist Power from the Greek King Antiochus Epiphanus to Prince Charles. But is there a certain way to pinpoint this entity? Discover with Prof. Walter Veith the identity of the Antichrist using the 13 biblical criteria.
Conviction is coming!
New Truth Matters Shorts Channel Link::
/ @truthmatters-sho...
Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o...
For Uncensored Content Watch on ADtv: https://adtv.watch
Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org
Join Us at Our Next Event!
https://events.amazingdiscoveries.org/
Telegram: https://t.me/ADTVOfficial