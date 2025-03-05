The Truth About Trump's Tariffs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are a lot of really bad takes regarding the Trump tariffs. It's really not nearly as bad as a lot of legacy media, conservative media, or even alternative media are saying.
Let him cook. Let him do his thing. It'll work out soon enough.