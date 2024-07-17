OPERATION COVERUP: POLITICIANS AND MEDIA WON’T SAY WHAT THE REST OF US KNOW ABOUT ASSASSINATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An emotional, teary-eyed President Trump made a dramatic appearance last night at the Republican National Convention alongside his Vice-Presidential running mate Sen. JD Vance. Most of the discussion today will be on the massive coverup of the attempted assassination of President Trump.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/16/2024