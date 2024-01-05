Intentional killing: Legal framework for State-funded Biochemical Warfare

Governments and the pharmaceutical industry are using biological weapons against the population and largely enjoy immunity from prosecution. Legal expert and investigative journalist Katherine Watt looks at the specific American laws related to the Public Health Service Act and sheds light on the significance of the IHR developed by the WHO.
