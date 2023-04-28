Dollar, Sabotage, Food & Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Apr 27, 2023
Today Pastor Stan shares with us how the U.S. and Russian Deep states likely to be taken down in the “June Black Swan Event”. In other news, America’s six biggest banks are setting aside $4.5 Billion to cover future loan losses. Walmart is going to convert 65% of its stores to a model of “automation”. The Biden Administration is trying to push all 194 Nations to give up their Sovereignty to the WHO. Placing all authority to the WHO to oversee the U.S. when a pandemic occurs.
00:00 - June Black Swan Event
05:07 - America’s Biggest Banks
09:09 - Zimbabwe introducing Gold-Backed Currency
10:17 - Walmart Converting 65% of its Stores
12:46 - China Stocks Up
16:03 - Jail Time for Producing Clean Meat
19:11 - Israel-Palestine Peace Talk
20:32 - 194 Nations to belong to the WHO
25:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
To Register for the School of the Watchmen, visit
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology
to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com
to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!
OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only
Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
for "God's Treasure Offer".
Email Pastor Stan:
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a P
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/huPBWQAERfzq/