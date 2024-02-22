Accent the Positive-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 21 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Spirit is Spiritual, the Flesh is Fleshly. And While the Only Power the Christian Has Over His Flesh is Through the Spirit of God. Accessed by Fellowship with the Lord. Therefore, We Are Urged to Let this Mind of Christ Be in Us and to Think on Lovely, Positive Things and to Emulate Paul and Silas Singing Praises to God While in Prison.