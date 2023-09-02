BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MAUI FIRES ~ NATIVE HAWAIIAN (FROM MOLOKAI) SHARES SOME REALLY INTERESTING INFORMATION & NEW FOOTAGE
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
18
Download MP3
Share
Report
2375 views • 09/02/2023

This is the information and footage I wish I had right from the start. It sheds a lot of light on the disaster (attack) and the “government’s” subsequent interference and involvement. I want you to know that I’m not jumping to wild conclusions when I pose certain questions at the end. I’m juxtaposing the speculations that we already have with one very bizarrely worded claim that this Hawaiian makes. Why did he word it like that? It’s not indicative of ANYTHING, mind you, and I know it’s very possible that I read into it too deeply…


Please remember that Bitchute banned me from commenting/replying to your comments (or even being able to hit the thumbs up button. Sorry


Hey, thank you my friends for the Addie information in this video and the previous ones. I simply do not have the time to research or vet every claim without hampering the reasonably vetted information flow. I truly appreciate you correcting me and adding details or clarification if I am incorrect in any regard. I love your invaluable contributions


Credit for (uploading) footage : Coinsmith


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


Keywords
bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfamineclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute citieshidden histoy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy