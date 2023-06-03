BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Midnight Ride: Seven Seraphim of the Apocalypse 3-4-23 -- 'RAINBOW' Serpent - all makes sense with what's going down in society right now..
487 views • 06/03/2023

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.The Bible mentions the Seraphim only once, in Isaiah 6:1-3. According to this passage, the Seraphim are a type of celestial being that serve as attendants to God's throne. They are depicted as having six wings and are described as having a fiery, glowing appearance. Their main role is to praise and worship God, and they are known for their exalted status and purity.


While the Bible only mentions the Seraphim briefly, later theological traditions developed more detailed descriptions of these beings. Some Christian theologians identified the Seraphim as one of the nine orders of angels, while others viewed them as a distinct type of angelic being. Some traditions also assigned specific roles or characteristics to individual Seraphim, although these are not found in the Bible itself.

Join our live Q&A over on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2ayvp8-midnight-ride-mark-of-the-beast-the-number-of-a-man.html

Exclusive content can be found on https://www.nystv.org


Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV

#MidnightRide #NYSTV


T-Shirts and Mugs:

https://nystvwear.com


Tonight's sponsors:

Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com


Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints

Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases


Watts Leather: https://wattsleather.com/


Shared from and subscribe to:

Now You See TV

https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV


biblechristianityfood shortagesscriptureprophesymark of the beastgiantsfallen angelsarchaeologynephilimfaminetranshumanismhybridsdays of noahthe great resetthe flood of noahtracking chips
