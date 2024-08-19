❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week August 12 - 18, 2024

▪️Over the past week, Ukrainian forces carried out a series of drone raids on rear Russian facilities. In Voronezh Region, minor damage was recorded at Baltimore and Borisoglebskoye airfields.

▪️Another group of kamikaze drones flew to Nizhny Novgorod region. The Savasleyka airfield, where MiG-31 fighters are based, was attacked.

▪️Ukrainian forces also again subjected the territory of the Crimean Peninsula to a combined attack. In Uzkaya gully, as well as at Cape Tarkhankut and in Sevastopol, eight unrewed boats were sunk and six UAVs were intercepted.

▪️Simultaneously, the AFU fired at least 12 missiles from the ATACMS surface-to-air missile defense system at the Crimean Bridge. All targets were intercepted on approach, and the resulting minor damage to the roadway was promptly repaired.

▪️Russian forces, for their part, continued their practice of hitting AFU missile carriers. In Myrhorod, a strike from an Iskander surface-to-air missile defense system destroyed a Su-27, and a MiG-29 burned down as a result of a direct hit at the Aviatorske airfield.

▪️In addition, Russian forces for the first time hit the AFU's stationary S-125 air defense complex. As a result of a direct hit by a Kh-35 missile, the launcher detonated.

▪️In addition, the Russian Armed Forces continued to strike Western-style air defense systems. IRIS-T SAMs were destroyed in the Sumy region, as well as four Patriot SAMs and an AN/MPQ-65 radar station in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

▪️In the Kursk region, the Ukrainian forces continued to carry out attacks in several areas. In the Belovo district, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to advance towards Girya, losing up to ten armored vehicles.

