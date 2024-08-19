BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week August 12 - 18, 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 9 months ago

❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week August 12 - 18, 2024

▪️Over the past week, Ukrainian forces carried out a series of drone raids on rear Russian facilities. In Voronezh Region, minor damage was recorded at Baltimore and Borisoglebskoye airfields.

▪️Another group of kamikaze drones flew to Nizhny Novgorod region. The Savasleyka airfield, where MiG-31 fighters are based, was attacked.

▪️Ukrainian forces also again subjected the territory of the Crimean Peninsula to a combined attack. In Uzkaya gully, as well as at Cape Tarkhankut and in Sevastopol, eight unrewed boats were sunk and six UAVs were intercepted.

▪️Simultaneously, the AFU fired at least 12 missiles from the ATACMS surface-to-air missile defense system at the Crimean Bridge. All targets were intercepted on approach, and the resulting minor damage to the roadway was promptly repaired.

▪️Russian forces, for their part, continued their practice of hitting AFU missile carriers. In Myrhorod, a strike from an Iskander surface-to-air missile defense system destroyed a Su-27, and a MiG-29 burned down as a result of a direct hit at the Aviatorske airfield.

▪️In addition, Russian forces for the first time hit the AFU's stationary S-125 air defense complex. As a result of a direct hit by a Kh-35 missile, the launcher detonated.

▪️In addition, the Russian Armed Forces continued to strike Western-style air defense systems. IRIS-T SAMs were destroyed in the Sumy region, as well as four Patriot SAMs and an AN/MPQ-65 radar station in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

▪️In the Kursk region, the Ukrainian forces continued to carry out attacks in several areas. In the Belovo district, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to advance towards Girya, losing up to ten armored vehicles.

#digest #Russia #Ukraine #video

@rybar


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy