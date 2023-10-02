Nigerians Told the Globalists To Go To Hell, and Won... We Can Do the Same!

(Oct 1, 2023) Peter St Onge writes: Nigeria gives up on its deeply unpopular CBDC. It’s not inevitable. None of it is inevitable. Hold the line. In a nationwide referendum, 99.5% of Nigerians rejected a CBDC. But they forced it anyway. Leading to nationwide unrest as physical cash was cancelled and the poor had to resort to barter and using yams and matchsticks as money. The government finally gave in.





From Peter St Onge, Ph.D.: Daily Videos on Economics and Freedom by an economist, former MBA professor, and former bartender. Visit our Lead Sponsor: Unchained is working on ways to keep your bitcoin secure and minimize the taxes you owe on it through retirement vehicles and loans. Use promo code PETER for $50 off concierge on-boarding at https://unchained.com/concierge For all the video roundups, articles, and recommendations, visit my new website at

https://www.peterstonge.com All the videos are supported by subscribers on Substack and Twitter. A huge thanks to everybody, and to support them visit:

1. Substack: https://profstonge.com/

2. Twitter: https://twitter.com/profstonge





Peter St Onge on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqhUJPPR21g