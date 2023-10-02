BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nigerians Told the Globalists To Go To Hell, and Won... We Can Do the Same!
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
222 views • 10/02/2023

(Oct 1, 2023) Peter St Onge writes: Nigeria gives up on its deeply unpopular CBDC. It’s not inevitable. None of it is inevitable. Hold the line. In a nationwide referendum, 99.5% of Nigerians rejected a CBDC. But they forced it anyway. Leading to nationwide unrest as physical cash was cancelled and the poor had to resort to barter and using yams and matchsticks as money. The government finally gave in.


From Peter St Onge, Ph.D.: Daily Videos on Economics and Freedom by an economist, former MBA professor, and former bartender. Visit our Lead Sponsor: Unchained is working on ways to keep your bitcoin secure and minimize the taxes you owe on it through retirement vehicles and loans. Use promo code PETER for $50 off concierge on-boarding at https://unchained.com/concierge For all the video roundups, articles, and recommendations, visit my new website at
https://www.peterstonge.com All the videos are supported by subscribers on Substack and Twitter. A huge thanks to everybody, and to support them visit:

1. Substack: https://profstonge.com/

2. Twitter: https://twitter.com/profstonge


Peter St Onge on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqhUJPPR21g

Keywords
current eventspoliticspowermoneycontrolglobalismtyrannycurrencycivil unresthuman rightsbanksimfnigeriawefcbdcpeter st onge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy