Elon Musk endorses Jim Caviezel’s film Sound of Freedom

Dr. Taylor Marshall





June 16, 2023





Elon Musk has endorsed Jim Caviezel and Eduardo Verástegui’s new film Sound of Freedom, and has encouraged them to stream it on Twitter!





“I recommend putting it on this platform for free for a brief period or just asking people to subscribe to support (we would not keep any funds).”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yu2Asqeg72E