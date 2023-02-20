Social media and gun building clash - P80 Ralph Lives

In this podcast, I talk to P80 Ralph about when social media and the gun-building community clashes. P80 Ralph lost two YouTube channels and other social media channels closed. All this for just helping people learn a skill.





P80 Ralph has expanded into the world of 3D printing and will be teaching Glocks and 3D Printing at Freedom Crew University.





Join Me Today to Discuss:





• Social Media canceling gun builder channels





• 3D Printing





• Freedom Crew University









Resources for today’s show:





The P80 Ralph webpage - https://p80ralph.com/





P80 Ralph on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p80ralph





P80 Ralph on Odysee (YouTube Alternative) -https://odysee.com/@p80ralph





The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee





The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/





Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/

TRB.FYI -https://trb.fyi/

















