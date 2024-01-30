We have plenty of problems here is just one solution

We are working on a project to build a complete interactive flowchart of all elected public servants. In this chart, you will be able to click on any servants page to view community-uploaded videos with promises, campaign speeches as well as bills they have voted on that may or may not coincide with their promises to the people they represent. By doing this it will give a clear perspective of who is destroying our country or acting against the people they serve. It's a lot to track and we need a tool to give us insight into the decay of our nation and how to correct it. We will also be working to present new bills that we the people want to see enacted.