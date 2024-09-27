BOMSHELL Biden Admin LIED To Justify Israel STARVING Gaza (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Good Politic Guy
https://youtu.be/-YSLWaAbSlE?si=1vsb_oSIP-9GlZio
25 Sept 2024
Mac discusses reports that Blinken knowingly covered up reports that Israel was blocking humanitarian aid from Gaza to justify sending them weapons.
A1 - https://www.propublica.org/article/gaza-palestine-israel-blocked-humanitarian-aid-blinken
A2 - https://www.oxfamamerica.org/press/press-releases/israels-siege-now-blocks-83-of-food-aid-reaching-gaza-new-data-reveals/
A3 - https://edition.cnn.com/2024/06/25/middleeast/israel-gaza-children-starvation-malnutrition-intl/index.html
