BOMSHELL Biden Admin LIED To Justify Israel STARVING Gaza (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
50 views • 7 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Good Politic Guy at:-

https://youtu.be/-YSLWaAbSlE?si=1vsb_oSIP-9GlZio

25 Sept 2024 #Politics #News

Mac discusses reports that Blinken knowingly covered up reports that Israel was blocking humanitarian aid from Gaza to justify sending them weapons.


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
