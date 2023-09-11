"FORCED VACCINES & THE BEAST" - COVID VACCINE WILL BE LAW OF THE BEAST SYSTEM

Today's Word: Vaccines will return and where they're headed, they will go from being mandated to becoming THE LAW. In the future the unvaccinated will be denied nearly every basic thing needed for life, while those who have taken them in the past will be much easier to control and join into the Beast System.

