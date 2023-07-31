© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is no doubt Joe Biden is compromised. The dam broke and all evidence leads to Beijing Biden!
He must be impeached and Members should come back from August recess to get it started.
Lock Him Up!
Source: X - Rep. Lauren Boebert @RepBoebert
