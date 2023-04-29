During press conference today, US-installed puppet Zelensky visited by Slovakian and Czech US-installed president puppets was asked about the AFU counteroffensive…

In response to the question about the AFU counteroffensive, Zelensky answered only one thing: “There will be a counterattack.”

-- I Added this later:

The timing of the Ukrainian counter-offensive depends on the supply of weapons by Western allies - Zelensky in an interview with Yle





▪️“We want to save as many lives as possible, so the number of weapons matters. It is cheaper for other countries to support Ukraine now than to increase the risks of a third world war.”





▪️He added that there will definitely be a counteroffensive , just like yesterday at a briefing with the presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia





▪️Zelensky confirmed to the Finnish publication Yle that Ukraine was planning a counterattack and expected to return Crimea. But he admitted that the war could continue "for years or even decades."





▪️Zelensky did not even name the timing of the counterattack, but the publication notes that there is general confidence that it will take place in late May - early June.