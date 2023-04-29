BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

During Press Conference - US-installed Puppet Zelensky visited by Slovakian & Czech US-installed Puppet Presidents - was asked about the AFU Counteroffensive
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 04/29/2023

During press conference today, US-installed puppet Zelensky visited by Slovakian and Czech US-installed president puppets was asked about the AFU counteroffensive…

In response to the question about the AFU counteroffensive, Zelensky answered only one thing: “There will be a counterattack.”

-- I Added this later:

The timing of the Ukrainian counter-offensive depends on the supply of weapons by Western allies - Zelensky in an interview with Yle


▪️“We want to save as many lives as possible, so the number of weapons matters. It is cheaper for other countries to support Ukraine now than to increase the risks of a third world war.”


 ▪️He added that there will definitely be a counteroffensive , just like yesterday at a briefing with the presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia 


▪️Zelensky confirmed to the Finnish publication Yle that Ukraine was planning a counterattack and expected to return Crimea. But he admitted that the war could continue "for years or even decades."


▪️Zelensky did not even name the timing of the counterattack, but the publication notes that there is general confidence that it will take place in late May - early June.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy