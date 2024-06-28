BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡️ The first case of the destruction of the American M270 MLRS in the SMO zone published online
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
136 views • 10 months ago

⚡️ The first case of the destruction of the American M270 MLRS in the SMO zone published online.

HIMARS is a wheeled version of this particular system. But unlike it, the tracked M270 carries two ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles or two GMLRS guided missile guide packages.

Our reconnaissance UAV tracked the movement of the M270, and then the hangar with the equipment was hit by an Iskander OTRK ballistic missile. The tanker was also destroyed along with the MLRS. Two large fires and secondary detonation are clearly visible.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy