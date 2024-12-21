The Best of Let's Talk | What do you do when God doesn't answer your prayers?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us for a special re-release of one of the most popular episodes from the Let's Talk podcast, brought to you by The Good News Baptist Church of St Maarten. In this heartfelt episode, titled 'What Do You Do When God Doesn’t Answer Your Prayers?', Sister Joyce Varlack shares her personal experiences and faith journey.
She talks about facing trials and finding hope when prayers seem unanswered. Along with encouraging words, the episode also features stories about her family's strong faith and her time as a missionary. Perfect for anyone seeking comfort, inspiration, or a reminder of God's faithfulness.
00:00 Introduction to a Special Episode
01:41 Opening Prayer and Intentions
02:54 Introducing Sister Joyce Varlack
05:00 Joyce's Early Life and Family Influence
07:30 Joyce's Faith Journey and Early Ministry
09:50 Missionary Work and Caring for Family