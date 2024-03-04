🌱 Delving into the fascinating world of seed testing!

🎶 https://bit.ly/3wLQ99X

🌍 It's a highly specialized industry with international standards and legal considerations, especially when it comes to the labeling on seed packets.

🔍 If you're buying or selling seeds, knowing the percentage of live seeds is crucial.

Prof. Kent J. Bradford from UC Davis sheds light on the rigorous testing process involving filter papers, soil, and precise conditions to determine seed viability.

🌿 Stay informed, because when it comes to seeds, precision matters!