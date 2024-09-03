Ukraine conflict could’ve ended two years ago, but US didn’t want that – Roger Waters - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine conflict could’ve ended two years ago, but US didn’t want that – Roger Waters (Pink Floyd's founder)
We’re under a mortal threat of WW3, and they’re going to say it is because ‘Putin invaded Ukraine and will invade the rest of Europe’ – no, he is not! I wrote him a letter! – Roger Waters