URGENT PLEA FROM ME PLEASE WATCH NOW DISABLED VIETNAM ERA VET.

PLEASE! PLEASE! PLEASE!

HELP ME GROW THIS WATCHMAN CHANNEL. AMERICAS NAZI GOVERNMENT IS TRYING TO SILENCE ALL TRUTHERS! MY DAYS ARE NUMBERED ON THE INTERNET NOW! I'VE BEEN LABELED AN ENEMY OF THE STATE BY OUR NAZI GOVERNMENT. THEY'VE LABELED A THREAT TO THEIR SATANIC AGENDA. I DON'T ASK YOU FOR ANYTHING BUT NOW I AM. YOU NEED TO SEND THE VIDEOS OUT YOU AGREE WITH TO EVERYONE NOW! YOU NEED TO LIKE MY CHANNEL AND SUBSCRIBE NOW! THAT'S ALL THAT I ASK. RECENTLY TERRAL CROFT BLACKSTAR AND I PARTED WAYS. THE REASON IS IN THE VIDEO. PLEASE WATCH AND SEND HIM A COMMENT IF YOU AGREE AS TO WHY I LEFT HIM. HE HAS A CHANNEL HERE. WE'RE NOT MAD AT EACH OTHER WE JUST HAVE DISAGREEMENTS CONCERNING THE JFK ASSASSINATION. HIS INFO IS OUT DATED AND HE REFUSES TO ACCEPT REALTY. PLEASE PREP, ARMUP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. HELL ON EARTH IS COMING SO GET PREPARED BEFORE BIDEN/OBAMAS ILLEGAL ARMY BUSTS DOWN YOUR DOOR...WAKEUP!