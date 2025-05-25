I'm Yore UBERMAN





I am a philosopher, born in '81 and raised in New York City. My mother is also a native New Yorker, of mixed northern European ancestry. My father is Persian, and a descendant of the Qajar dynasty of Iran. I attended the Fleming School, the Dalton School, New York University (BA and MA), and received my PhD in Philosophy at the State University of New York, Stony Brook the year of 2013. While living in Manhattan, I taught courses on the History of Philosophy, Heidegger, the History of Iran, Science, Technology and Society (STS), Philosophy of Technology, Comparative Religion, and Ethics at a number of universities in Greater Gotham (New York and New Jersey).





In an attempt to redirect the rising tide of right-wing socio-politics in America and Europe away from White Nationalism and European xenophobia, I became the Editor-in-Chief of Arktos Media, then founded the Alt-Right Corporation (which was my idea, not that of Richard Spencer), and at the same time I also became a senior advisor to the Executive Committee and Board of Trustees of the Persian Renaissance Foundation (aka. Iranian Renaissance). My aim was to transform the American Alt-Right and European New Right into a global movement based on a cosmopolitan vision of Indo-European inter-civilizational unity, spanning from the West to Russia, Greater Iran, Greater India, and the Buddhist world led by Japan. In this period, I had significant dealings with Israel, and openly identified myself as a Zionist – to the extent of coining the term “Iranian Zionism.”





As a result of a complex intelligence operation directed against me from out of London (MI6) and Washington (Jellyfish Inc., formerly Blackwater), which included an orchestrated defamation of me in The New York Times, Newsweek, NBC and many other mainstream media, this project failed. I discuss that operation here and here. Immediately following this misadventure, from late 2017 through 2019, I also participated in an attempt to foment a nationalist coup that would transition Iran out of the Islamic Republic and into a new regime that better reflects the archeo-futuristic Persian heritage.





In 2020, I founded the Prometheist Movement (aka. Prometheism).





