MK Ultra: People, Groups & Nations, Kanye West, Ariana Granda, Britney Spears w/ Cathy O’Brien

MK Ultra survivor and whistleblower Cathy O'Brien returns to expose how this covert program is still in operation and being weaponized against individuals, groups, and even entire nations. We delve into high-profile cases and analyze behaviors exhibited by popular celebrities that may indicate they have been subjected to this form of mind control. Cathy also shares insights on recognizing and undoing years of programming. To learn more and explore techniques for deprogramming, visit her website at Trance-Formation.com.

