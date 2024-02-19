Matthew 1 - Yeshua the Davidic Heir - HIG S1 Ep1

You've heard Yeshua (Jesus) called "the Son of David" as it's prophesied the Messiah would be. But have you ever wondered... What makes Him the Son of David?

In this special introductory episode of Hebraic Insights in the Gospels, we lay the foundation of the Gospels by sharing a compilation from some of Eliyahu's earlier teachings on Yeshua's Davidic Lineage in Matthew and Luke. The clips featured in today's special episode are taken from the radio program "On The Road To Tsiyon with Eliyahu and Dawn", you can hear more of their programs on Tsiyon Road Radio's website.





This is Hebraic Insights in the Gospels Podcast Episode 1





Join us on Hebraic Insights in the Gospels for a look at the life, words, and deeds of Yeshua Messiah (Jesus Christ) and His followers from the Torah-centric, Hebraic perspective they were originally lived and written in. If you're interested in gaining a deeper understanding of the Hebrew Roots of our faith, or would like to consider a different point of view in your Scripture Studies without getting bogged down in various religious traditions, this is the podcast for you!





Originally created to air on Tsiyon (pronounced Zion) Ministry's internet radio station Tsiyon Road Radio. These programs are a chapter by chapter Scripture study of each of the 4 Gospels starting in the book of Matthew. In each episode the program’s creator Abigail BD, introduces the material and often adds questions and Scripture Readings for listeners to consider in their study. The main insight on each portion is then shared by her co-host and father, Eliyahu ben David. Check out our website at Tsiyon.org for more information about the creators of this podcast or for more of Tsiyon Ministry’s other Scripture-based content.