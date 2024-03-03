BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: 3 Reasons To De-Brainwash From the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment (NSOE).
105 views • 03/03/2024

Streamed live on Dec 28, 2021 #TruthFreedomHealth

9,617 views • Streamed live on Dec 28, 2021 • #TruthFreedomHealth

Dr.SHIVA LIVE: 3 Reasons To De-Brainwash From the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment (NSOE). Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai in this discussion shares why you must without compromise de-brainwash yourself from the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment. Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, activist, and author, is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, who has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal. Dr.SHIVA is dedicated to educating world on the Science of Systems that is Beyond Black & White, Beyond Left and Right, so Working People Unite for Truth Freedom Health. Only a Systems Science Approach can provide a comprehensive method to understand connections among the parts of any system to elicit the science of all systems to reveal these three principles: 1) interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath; 2) why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary win #TruthFreedomHealth; and, 3) the insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal disturbance to winning #TruthFreedomHealth. Learn the Foundations of System. Sign up at TruthFreedomHealth.com to become a #TruthFreedomHealth Warrior-Scholar. Get Educated or Be Enslaved! Become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior! TruthFreedomHealth.com

trumpprotest1st amendmentconsciousnessbiden2024mlkmarch on washingtonrfkunionworking peoplecandidate for presidentdr shivabill of rightnot-so-obvious-establishmenttruthfreedomhealth combottom up movementnsoe3 reasonsde-brainwashcivil right2 nd amendmentbecome a truth freedom health warrior
