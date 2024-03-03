© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Streamed live on Dec 28, 2021 #TruthFreedomHealth
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: 3 Reasons To De-Brainwash From the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment (NSOE). Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai in this discussion shares why you must without compromise de-brainwash yourself from the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment. Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, activist, and author, is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, who has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal. Dr.SHIVA is dedicated to educating world on the Science of Systems that is Beyond Black & White, Beyond Left and Right, so Working People Unite for Truth Freedom Health. Only a Systems Science Approach can provide a comprehensive method to understand connections among the parts of any system to elicit the science of all systems to reveal these three principles: 1) interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath; 2) why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary win #TruthFreedomHealth; and, 3) the insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal disturbance to winning #TruthFreedomHealth. Learn the Foundations of System. Sign up at TruthFreedomHealth.com to become a #TruthFreedomHealth Warrior-Scholar. Get Educated or Be Enslaved! Become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior! TruthFreedomHealth.com