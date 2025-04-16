BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Letitia James Accused of Mortgage Fraud
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1047 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
173 views • 5 months ago

The prosecutor who tried to bankrupt and imprison President Trump is now facing serious allegations of her own. Federal investigators are reviewing claims that New York Attorney General Letitia James committed mortgage fraud to secure favorable terms on multiple properties—allegedly misrepresenting her primary residence, falsifying occupancy status, and even listing her father as a “husband” to qualify for loans. We walk through the documents, the timeline, and the explosive referral letter now in the hands of the Trump Justice Department. Plus, the IRS begins a major shake-up, the Pentagon reels from internal leaks, and 22,000 IRS workers line up to resign under Trump’s aggressive downsizing push. And later—chaos erupts at a Marjorie Taylor Greene town hall, the DOJ sues Maine over transgender sports, and Senator Van Hollen flies to El Salvador to recover a deported man ICE says was sent back “by mistake.” The tide is turning—politically, financially, and globally—and today’s headlines prove it.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/16/25


Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

 https://www.FaithandValues.com


If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/letitia-james-accused-of-mortgage-fraud


You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com


Learn How You Could Protect and Diversify Everything You’ve Worked for with the Top-Rated Precious Metals Company - Goldco! Call 844-960-GOLD To Get Your Free 2025 Gold & Silver Kit, Plus Up to A 10% Instant Match on Bonus Silver for Qualified Accounts.

https://trunews4gold.com/


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

 https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch


The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

 https://tru.news/faucielf

Keywords
trumppoliticscontroversytrunewslegalprosecutionbrooklynnorfolkrickwilesletitiajamesmortgagefraudfhfa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy