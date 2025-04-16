The prosecutor who tried to bankrupt and imprison President Trump is now facing serious allegations of her own. Federal investigators are reviewing claims that New York Attorney General Letitia James committed mortgage fraud to secure favorable terms on multiple properties—allegedly misrepresenting her primary residence, falsifying occupancy status, and even listing her father as a “husband” to qualify for loans. We walk through the documents, the timeline, and the explosive referral letter now in the hands of the Trump Justice Department. Plus, the IRS begins a major shake-up, the Pentagon reels from internal leaks, and 22,000 IRS workers line up to resign under Trump’s aggressive downsizing push. And later—chaos erupts at a Marjorie Taylor Greene town hall, the DOJ sues Maine over transgender sports, and Senator Van Hollen flies to El Salvador to recover a deported man ICE says was sent back “by mistake.” The tide is turning—politically, financially, and globally—and today’s headlines prove it.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/16/25





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/letitia-james-accused-of-mortgage-fraud





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





Learn How You Could Protect and Diversify Everything You’ve Worked for with the Top-Rated Precious Metals Company - Goldco! Call 844-960-GOLD To Get Your Free 2025 Gold & Silver Kit, Plus Up to A 10% Instant Match on Bonus Silver for Qualified Accounts.

https://trunews4gold.com/





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf