BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Myth Busting: We Need More Co2, Urgently!
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
310 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 10/10/2023

Myth Busting: We Need More Co2, Urgently!


https://rumble.com/v3o95db-myth-busting-we-need-more-co2-urgently.html


Source:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81LST07gHAo


Entertainer ‘The Bald Explorer’ Richard Vokes, explores his spirituality and discovers why some of the sheep are returning and queueing down the street again and explores if they can be saved.


Also, discovers why the statistics say we are in real trouble if we don’t start to INCREASE Co2.


Some much of what is forced upon us comes from one huge myth. Or dare I say, LIE! Let us dispel some of that nonsense. LINK: https://co2coalition.org/facts/


https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=richard+vokes+


Richard Vokes, Myth Busting, Co2

=================================


NUMBERS OF EXCESS DEATHS WORLD WIDE CONTINUES TO INCREASE


FIGHT AGAINST

5G ROLL OUT

THE FALSE CLIMATE CHANGE NARRATIVE.

15 MINUTE CITY LOCKDOWNS

DON'T FORGET USE CASH WHERE YOU CAN. They want to take it away, USE IT OR LOOSE IT! Just imagine when taking your weekly groceries through the check out and your ID card says 'Transaction Invalid' NO CREDIT SCORE. Ask yourself how are you going to eat?


TRUTH ABOUT CHEMTRAILS and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering.


DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and governments around the world.


https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


Music By SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


Please Support https://expose-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-right


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".

Keywords
co2myth bustingrichard vokes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy