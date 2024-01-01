PUTIN 2024 NEW YEAR SPEECH
352 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in his annual New Year’s speech. Clip is from RT.
Keywords
familyrussianewputinnation2024speechaddressyear
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos